Star of ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ reboot involved in fatal car accident

Adrian Holmes, who is set to appear as Uncle Phil in the forthcoming Fresh Prince Of Bel Air reboot, has been involved in a car accident resulting in the death of one man.

The accident occurred on Monday evening (October 18) in Los Angeles, per The Source. Police have since reported that Holmes hit a man who was lying down in the middle of the freeway while driving.

Holmes has reportedly claimed that he was unable to avoid hitting the unnamed man, who was subsequently struck by two further cars and died as a result of his injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor for the drivers involved in the fatal car accident.

Holmes is set to play Uncle Phil in the upcoming Fresh Prince reboot, after the new version of the show was picked up for two seasons by Peacock.

Last year (November 20), Will Smith paid tribute to his late co-star James Avery during the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion.

Avery, who played Uncle Phil in the original 1990s series, died in 2013 at the age of 68 due to complications following open-heart surgery.

“I remember in one of my favourite and most famous scenes from – the father episode – James Avery was this six-foot-four, 300-pound stage-trained Shakespearean beast and I’m the little rapper from Philly under him and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith said during the reunion.