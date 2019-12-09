‘Star Trek’ actor René Auberjonois has died aged 79

Actor René Auberjonois, who is perhaps best known for his roles in the television shows Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and M.A.S.H, has died aged 79.

The veteran star died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering from metastatic lung cancer, his son Rèmy-Luc Auberjonois said.

He was known as a renowned character actor across several decades, and first shot to wider fame in the 1970s as Father John Mulcahy – the military chaplain in M.A.S.H.

Advertisement

But he also developed a cult small screen following among sci-fi fans in the 1990s for his role as Odo, the shape-shifting head of space-station security on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

I'm truly devastated to hear about the passing of Rene Auberjonois who played one of my all time favourite characters in Star Trek Odo in DS9. This has really hit me so hard. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. #RIPReneAuberjonois #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/GdRUl1jx65 — Rashid Uzzaman (@rashiduzzaman82) December 8, 2019

Rene Auberjonois could act opposite a fucking glass of corn syrup and have it be believable, serious, and poignant. An unbelievable talent and by all accounts a wonderful person. A huge loss for the world. 💔#RIPReneAuberjonois #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/ZeyBNXajTZ — Jenn T. (@eatatquarks) December 9, 2019

Other significant roles included his portrayal of Clayton Endicott III, the governor’s chief of staff on long-running US sitcom Benson in the late 1980s.

Auberjonois also lent his voice to a number of animated roles too – including Chef Louis in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Posting on Twitter, one Star Trek fan wrote: “I’m truly devastated to hear about the passing of Rene Auberjonois who played one of my all time favourite characters in Star Trek Odo in DS9. This has really hit me so hard. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.”

Advertisement

Auberjonois is survived by his wife of 56 years, writer Judith Auberjonois; sisters Marie-Laure Degener and Anne Auberjonois; son Rèmy-Luc and daughter Tessa Auberjonois.