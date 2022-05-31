‘Star Wars’ defends ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ actor Moses Ingram following racist abuse

Star Wars social media accounts have released a statement defending Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Moses Ingram from racist abuse.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the post reads.

“There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be racist.”

The actor, who plays Inquisitor Reva Savander in the Disney+ series, shared on Instagram some of the abusive messages she’s received since the show was released last week.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those,” Ingram said referring to the messages. “I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate and so I question what my purpose is, me even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

She added: “The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

Ingram stars alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which picks up 10 years after events in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith.

In a four-star review of the first two episodes, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring Jar Jar Binks back in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off…”