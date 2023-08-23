Star Wars fans are making fun of how ‘Ahsoka’ uses lightsabers

Star Wars fans have one key gripe about the first two episodes of Ahsoka, involving a certain character’s survival.

At the end of the show’s first episode, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is stabbed in the stomach during a lightsaber duel with Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

While it appeared as if she had been killed, Sabine is seen alive in a hospital bed in the next episode – with no explanation as to how she survived.

This isn’t the first time a Star Wars character has survived a seemingly fatal lightsaber wound. In the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) survives a stab wound from Darth Vader, while the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) is similarly brought back to life following a lightsaber injury.

Darth Maul was also revived in Star Wars: The Clone Wars despite being cut in half in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Following Sabine’s survival in Ahsoka, many have since pointed out the inconsistencies with past deaths in the Star Wars franchise – namely Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) death after he’s stabbed in the stomach by Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.

“I don’t know how I feel about yet again someone getting stabbed in the stomach by a lightsaber and surviving,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: “Besides Sabine getting stabbed in the abdomen and surviving, the two episodes were solid. They need to make getting skewered lethal again cause no one should survive that.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Created and written by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka is a spin-off series from The Mandalorian which follows former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The action cuts fast and loose (apparently you can be stabbed through the guts with a lightsaber now and hop out of bed the next morning), but it’s all slickly served up and polished to a Disney+ sheen.

“This isn’t the grounded grit of Andor and it isn’t the stripped-back sweep of The Mandalorian nor the multiplex ambition of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ahsoka has more than enough of its own charm and electricity to be something greater than filler.”