News

‘Star Wars’: ‘The Mandalorian’ series finale features potential ‘Thor’ Easter egg

Spoiler alert!

Will Lavin
The Mandalorian episode 1
Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian'. Credit: Lucasfilm

It looks like the recent season finale of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian might have featured a Thor: Ragnarok Easter egg.

  • Warning! Spoilers for season two below.

Last month, Disney+ in the US aired the finale of its first batch of episodes, in which Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin declared that “Mandalorian isn’t a race. It’s a creed”.

His declaration came after Moff Gideon (played by Giancarlo Esposito) revealed that Din doesn’t actually come from the Mandalore – rather he is an abandoned child they took in.

Advertisement

To some, Din’s defiant statement feels similar to a line in Thor: Ragnarok. In the Marvel movie, Odin tells Thor that “Asgard is not a place. Never was… Asgard is where our people stand.” The line is later echoed by Thor himself.

While it may be more a coincidence than an Easter egg, The Mandalorian‘s season finale happened to be helmed by Taika Waititi who directed Thor: Ragnarok. However, he is not credited as writing the episode.

Meanwhile, a second season of Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter with a release date of Autumn 2020 set for the next instalment of the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Blogs

The Strokes, Cardi B, The Killers and Halsey: all the awesome new albums coming out in 2020

Rhian Daly -
Next year is gonna be stacked with big and brilliant releases from the likes of Green Day, Grimes and more. Lucky future us.
Read more
Music News

Tributes paid after rising rapper Lexii Alijai dies aged 21

Nick Reilly -
RIP.
Read more
Features

RIP Vaughan Oliver: The visionary 4AD artist who defined the aesthetic of a subculture

Mark Beaumont -
Remembering Vaughan Oliver: 1957-2019
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.