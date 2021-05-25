Star Wars: ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off ‘Rangers Of The New Republic’ put on hold

Rangers Of The New Republic, a Star Wars spin-off series from the world of The Manalorian, has been put on hold.

Originally announced during Disney’s investor day last December, the show is no longer in active development according to a report published about The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni’s new job title.

The Variety report discussed the several spin-offs that Filoni and Jon Favreau are executive producing for Disney+, including The Book Of Boba Fett, which is currently shooting and premiering in December, and Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, and based on the character Filoni created in The Clone Wars.

The publication then added that “a third announced spinoff, ‘Rangers of the New Republic’, is not currently in active development.”

It’s not clear as to why the series has been put on hold, but Empire notes it could be connected to “Disney and Lucasfilm distancing themselves from the controversial Gina Carano”.

The actor, who played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, was fired from the show in February following a post she shared that compared the current divided political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.

Carano’s character was likely going to appear in Rangers Of The New Republic.

Earlier this month, The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean revealed why their new Star Wars crossover short film on Disney+ removed a cameo from The Mandalorian.

Speaking about mini-episode ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’, in which Maggie meets Lando Calrissian, General Grievous, BB-8 and Ahsoka Tano at daycare, Jean explained why Grogu/Baby Yoda was off-limits.

“There was a scene where we had the parents picking up the kids, and The Mandalorian was one of them,” Jean told CNN. “What happened was once we hit on it as a story between Maggie and BB-8, we just eliminated everything that wasn’t pertinent to that story.”

The Simpsons team had free rein to explore the Star Wars universe, but had to draw the line at the most popular character of The Mandalorian.

“Grogu is the most popular character created anywhere in fiction in the last year, and you don’t want to overexpose him,” Jean said. “So they let us do a little tribute to him but not a big reference, which I think is great.”

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor has spoken out about the forthcoming Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series, saying it will feel “so much more real” than the franchise’s prequels.