Test footage that was reportedly taken from George Lucas’ abandoned Star Wars: Underworld TV series has surfaced online.

The Star Wars creator had been heading up an ambitious series based on his sci-fi franchise until budget complaints saw the project being shelved in 2010.

“We are trying to figure out a different way of making movies,” Lucas said in 2011 about the axed series. “We are looking for a different technology that we can use, that will make it economically feasible to shoot the show.

Advertisement

“Right now, it looks like the Star Wars features. But we have to figure out how to make it at about a tenth of the cost of the features, because its television. We are working toward that, and we continue to work towards that. We will get there at some point.”

10 years on from the project going on hiatus, apparent test and behind-the-scenes footage from the set of Star Wars: Underworld has now surfaced online.

There were apparently 400 episodes of Underworld planned, with 100 scripts having been completed by the time the series was put on ice.

Lucasfilm producer Rick McCallum once compared the project to The Godfather.

“Basically, it is like The Godfather,” he said. “It’s the Empire slowly building up its power base around the galaxy, what happens in Coruscant, the major capital, and it’s a group of underground bosses who live there and control drugs, prostitution.”

Advertisement

Yesterday it was announced that Poe Dameron’s origin story is set to be uncovered in a new Stars Wars-affiliated novel.