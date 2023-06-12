Stars of Shane Warne biopic hospitalised after sex scene accident

The lead characters of an upcoming miniseries on late cricketer Shane Warne have been hospitalised after a sex scene went wrong.

Warne, who died in March 2022 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand, is being portrayed by Alex William in a new biopic for Australia’s Channel 9.

His co-star is Marny Kennedy, who plays Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan, and Kennedy revealed in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph that both she and William were rushed to hospital after filming a sex scene for the show.

Advertisement

“We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed,” Kennedy recalled, revealing that she broke her wrist and William cracked his head open.

“We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped,” she said.

Ahead of its release, the as-yet-unannounced biopic has been criticised by fans, with some saying it arrives too soon after Warne’s death and is disrespectful.

“Australian TV is embarrassing at the best of times, but the snippets I saw of the Shane Warne biopic during Origin tonight look absolutely dire,” one wrote.

In 2020, it was announced that Screen Australia were funding a feature documentary about Warne titled SHANE.

SHANE is directed by Jon Carey and Adam Darke, who were previously responsible for the lower-profile cricket documentary Beyond the Boundary: Inside the Battle for the Ashes 2019, and was released two weeks before his death.