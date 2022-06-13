‘Starstruck’ renewed for season three

Rose Matafeo’s BBC Three comedy Starstruck has been renewed for a third season.

The BBC confirmed today (June 13) that the show will be getting a new six-part season following on from the second, which aired earlier this year.

The series follows Matafeo’s character Jessie and the complications that come with her relationship with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Season three will also see Matafeo step behind the director’s chair, helming episodes alongside fellow writer Alice Snedden.

Speaking on the recommission, Matafeo said: “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Gregor Sharp, BBC Comedy Commissioning, added: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye – we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

Starstruck debuted in 2021, before being commissioned for a second season almost exactly a year ago.

At the time, Matafeo joked that she would kill off her character in the new episodes, sharing a picture of ‘Series Two Pitches’ and a number of “plot pitches”, one declaring “Jessie dies.”

She also suggested: “Jessie gets hot and ripped. Tom is a flat earther…Tom uploads her to an external hard drive.”

Last year, Matafeo spoke to NME about the inspiration for Starstruck, admitting the idea came about after some Kiwi friends bumped into a major Hollywood star in a pub.

“They saw him drinking alone, and they said, ‘Oh my god, are you so-and-so?’ – and then hung out with him all night, took him to this bar in London. And there was something really funny about it being New Zealanders, because we’re not sycophants,” she recalled. “And it’s also just fanfic, I guess, really?”