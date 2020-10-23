‘Stath Lets Flats’ renewed for third series by Channel 4

Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats has been renewed for a third series, creator Jamie Demetriou has confirmed.

Revealing the news, he wrote on Twitter: “Stath Lets Flats got a series 3. Thank you very @Channel4. Al is delighted, bless you.”

He accompanied the snap with a photo of his titular character, who appeared as hapless as ever on an outdoor gym.

Advertisement

The acclaimed comedy stars Demetriou as Stath – an incompetent letting agent who works at his father’s company in London.

It has attracted acclaim since debuting in 2018 and won three television BAFTAs in 2020, including Best Scripted Comedy. Demetriou also scooped the prizes for Best Male Comedy Performance and Best Writer: Comedy.

Stath Lets Flats got a series 3.

Thank you very @Channel4.

Al is delighted, bless you.

🍷🧊https://t.co/QzqZG8jrOw pic.twitter.com/kibOxS0cE9 — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) October 23, 2020

He said of the show’s return: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series 3. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav”.

Stath himself added: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news. I never seen something on Channel For (4) in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body.

Advertisement

“Which is a shame. I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”

The third series is expected to air in 2021.