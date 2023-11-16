Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a “fascist” in impassioned speech

Stephen Colbert has made his feelings clear about the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency, describing the former US leader as a “fascist”.

During an impassioned speech on The Late Show, Colbert reminded audiences of the multiple charges currently levelled against Trump, while also asking them to imagine the “horror” of what the country would be like if “this hate-filled dingus” were to be re-elected.

“People talk about him a lot, and because people are talking about him, we talk about him – like, say, the 91 charges he’s facing,” Colbert said (via The Guardian). “Which is, technically speaking, a lot of charges.

“But as much as all of us talk and think about this numbnut, every so often, it’s really important to, let’s say metaphorically, jam the sharpened stick of knowledge into the soft inner thigh of your mind and just grind it around a little bit to try to reawaken the horror of what our country would be like if this hate-filled dingus and his soulless goons ever got a hold of power again.”

“Because, and I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Donald Trump is a fascist,” he continued.

To support his characterization, Colbert noted that the former president had once referred to “vermin” that he wanted to “root out” on the campaign trail.

“First, that’s dehumanizing his fellow Americans. Second, if he’s really looking for vermin, he should start with his own lawyer, who I believe is an alcoholic mole rat,” said Colbert, referring to a photo of Rudy Giuliani.

The language used by the former president has been likened to that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. In response to such comparisons, Trump’s team released a statement: “Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything … and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.”

Mocking the statement, Colbert offered an addendum: “Furthermore, anyone who says I’m a cannibal is a liar, and if they say it again, I will eat their delicious face.”

Colbert also pointed to the Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s immigration plan for mass deportations and giant internment camps for undocumented immigrants, which Miller assured would “look professional”.

“Professional? Phew. It may be a giant step down the road toward totalitarianism, but on the bright side, no Crocs,” Colbert quipped.

“OK, I think we have enough data points,” Colbert concluded. “Trump calls his opponents vermin, says he will crush those who disagree with him, holds on to power at all costs, would declare martial law to stop an imaginary evil cabal, plans to put people in camps and says Hitler had some good ideas.

“He’s gone and he’s never coming back, because our joke solved everything,” Colbert joked.

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Trump’s campaign made an estimated $7million (£5.6million) from selling merchandise featuring his mugshot.