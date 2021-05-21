Stephen Colbert reveals he once auditioned for ‘Friends’

Stephen Colbert has revealed that he once auditioning for a one-week part on Friends.

The presenter was speaking with Friends star Lisa Kudrow on his talk show. She had come on to discuss Friends: The Reunion, which is released in the US on May 27.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that,” Colbert said of his experience auditioning for the show. “Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys.”

The presenter then explained that his efforts were unsuccessful. “I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it. I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.”

Last year, Colbert revealed in an interview with Ryan Reynolds that he once also auditioned for the role of Screech in Saved By The Bell, only to lose out on the part.

Earlier this week the trailer for Friends: The Reunion was released, showing the cast getting teary-eyed and playing infamous trivia games.

The one-off special will see the cast reunite, in front of cameras for the first time since the show wrapped in 2004. HBO has described the episode as “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show”.

Guests confirmed to appear on the show include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington. Series regulars James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, will also be present.

Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch in the UK on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW from 8AM on May 27, ahead of its broadcast on Sky One at 8PM.