Stephen Fry quits Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Stephen Fry has become the latest celebrity to quit Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the social media platform.

The UK actor, writer, comedian and broadcaster announced his departure on Tuesday (November 8) by posting an image of Scrabble letters, spelling out the word “Goodbye”.

Fry had 12.5 million followers and was following 47,600 people himself. His account can no longer be found on the site.

Fry is one of numerous high-profile figures to quit the platform in recent days, with many citing Musk’s takeover as the main reason for their departure.

Whoopi Goldberg was among the stars who joined the mass exodus. Explaining why on Monday’s (November 7) episode of her show The View, she said: “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess.

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Model Gigi Hadid also recently shared that she had quit the platform, describing Twitter as a “cesspool of hate and bigotry”.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry,” she wrote in an Instagram post, “and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

You can find a full list of the celebrities who have left Twitter (to date) below:

Amber Heard (Aquaman)

Ken Olin (This Is Us producer)

Toni Braxton (R&B singer)

Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy)

Téa Leoni (Madam Secretary)

Sara Bareilles (Waitress The Musical)

Brian Koppelman (Billions showunner)

Alex Winter (Bill And Ted)

Mick Foley (WWE legend)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad)

Gigi Hadid (Model)

Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act)

Laura Benanti (Younger)

Rob Reiner (The Wolf Of Wall Street, This Is Spinal Tap)

Elsewhere, Frozen star Josh Gad also revealed that he was considering leaving the app, writing in a recent post: “Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”