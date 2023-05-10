Stephen Merchant confirms ‘The Outlaws’ season three is underway

Stephen Merchant has confirmed that season three of The Outlaws has begun filming.

The co-creator, director, writer and star of the BBC crime drama shared the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday (May 9).

“The rumours are true. Delighted to confirm that #TheOutlaws Season 3 is now filming in Bristol. What peril lies ahead for our merry band of lawbreakers? We can’t wait for you to find out.”

The Outlaws follows the lives of seven strangers from different backgrounds who are brought together to complete their sentences of community service in Bristol. However, when they stumble upon a bag of money belonging to a crime boss, the group find themselves being pulled even further into a life of unlawfulness.

Season three will pick up with crime boss The Dean (Claes Bang) behind bars awaiting trial, leaving the crew of outlaws to move on with their lives. But the group soon find themselves in trouble again as one of them returns with a deadly secret.

As a murderous manhunt ensues, the gang must attempt to prove their innocence before The Dean’s case falls apart and he hunts them down for revenge.

Merchant returns to star in the series alongside Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, and Tom Hanson. It’s currently unclear if Christopher Walken will return, having seemingly departed at the end of season two.

Merchant — who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer on the series — co-created the show with Elgin James.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com last year, Merchant teased that there was still plenty of story to tell for the show’s characters.

“We started talking about series 3 and we found there was so much meat still on the bone and still so much to do with the characters… that I’m actually quite excited by the idea of doing a series 3. Partly because of that writers room so you can keep yourself stimulated by different voices. And also, because there’s so many characters, you can just keep going.”

The Outlaws airs on BBC One and is also available to stream on BBCiPlayer and Amazon Prime Video.