Stephen Moore, the actor who inspired the title of Radiohead’s ‘Paranoid Android’, has died

Actor Stephen Moore, best known as the voice of Marvin the Paranoid Android in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy has died. He was 81-years-old.

The news was shared on social media by The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy producer, Dirk Maggs, who wrote: “Our dear friend Stephen Moore has died. A fine actor, a lovely man and the original and most iconic voice of Marvin The Paranoid Android.”

He added: “Our thoughts are with his family and our memories of him will always make us smile.”

No further details about Moore’s cause of death have been disclosed at the time of writing.

Born in Brixton, London on December 11, 1937, aside from his work on radio and television adaptations of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Moore was also known for starring as Kevin’s Dad in Harry Enfield and Chums and for appearing in other TV series such as Doctor Who, The Last Place on Earth, Rock Follies, The Queen’s Nose, Mersey Beat and comedy series Solo.

Moore starred in the movies The Boat That Rocked and A Bridge Too Far, and he made numerous appearances on stage at the Royal National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and London’s West End.

Moore was also part responsible for inspiring the title of the Radiohead single ‘Paranoid Android’. Named after Marvin the Paranoid Android, Moore’s character in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Thom Yorke said of the joke title: “That’s how people would like me to be.”



‘Paranoid Android’ features on Radiohead’s third album, ‘OK Computer’, which itself was named after a line from The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.