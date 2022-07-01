Steve Carell is reading a CBeebies bedtime story

Steve Carell is the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The actor, currently starring in Minions: The Rise of Gru, will be reading from The Eyebrows of Doom in the episode airing today (July 1).

“I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, (about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc, which is something we can all relate to),” Carell said in a statement about the reading.

Steve Carell joins a long list of actors and musicians to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, including Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Dave Grohl, Phoebe Bridgers, Dolly Parton, Felicity Jones and more.

Elsewhere, Carell recently responded to suggestions he resembles Alice Cooper.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 29), the chat show host brought up the doppelgänger comparison that was “going around” on the internet.

After some laughter, Carell said in response: “I see it.”

The actor then recalled how he once served Cooper while working in a restaurant in Chicago.

“I was working at a restaurant, and he came in. And he was Alice Cooper,” Carell said. “And he couldn’t have been nicer. Sweetest guy in the world.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru is released in cinemas today (July 1). H.E.R recently released a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ from the Jack Antonoff-curated soundtrack for the film.