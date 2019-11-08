He presented his idea on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve Carell has presented a new idea for a reboot of The Office, and it’s brilliant.

The star, who played Michael Scott in the legendary sitcom, explained his idea while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show finished in 2013, and since then there have been plenty of rumours of a reboot, though none in the way that Carell envisages.

“You know what I thought would be great for The Office?” he told Ellen. “Not reboot The Office, but take The Office cast and reboot Cheers.”

He continued: “So, like I would be Sam, and Jenna would be.. You know, just take different characters. It’s a terrible idea.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that The Office is set to leave Netflix. NBCUniversal’s adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s mockumentary sitcom will move over to the broadcaster’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock as of January 2021.

Two of the show’s cast members recently reunited for new podcast series Office Ladies, in which Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) watch a different episode of The Office every week and share their reactions and memories.

Last year, the cast of The Office jokingly begged Steve Carell to take part in a revival of the show. It came after it was revealed that NBC could revive the show once more, and the cast interrupted Carrell with the request as he was trying to deliver a monologue on SNL.