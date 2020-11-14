The Steve Carrell-starring Netflix comedy Space Force has been renewed for a second season.

The show debuted back in May, and saw Carrell reuniting with The Office creator Greg Daniels for another workplace comedy.

As Variety report, production on the follow-up is reported to begin in Vancouver in 2021. The show focuses on President Trump’s proposed Space Force program.

In In an interview earlier this year, Carrell said Daniels was “the first and only person that came to mind” to create his idea.

“He’s smart, funny and has excellent taste. I trust him implicitly,” the star said at the time. “More often than not, our instincts align with one another. We generally find the same sort of things funny, or moving, or intriguing. That has been the case since we first met.”

Reviewing the first season of Space Force, NME wrote: “Season one’s episodes often play as sketch vignettes – it makes you wonder whether they could each make sense individually as The Office did – and have a lightweight feel to them.

“Space Force is on a similar mission: they might be detailing preposterous situations, governed by a keyboard warrior of a politician – but it’s how much these smart, but also very silly, people make you laugh that is most important.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Steve Carrell never intended to leave The Office. Carell stepped down from his role playing Michael Scott in the hit sitcom after the show’s seventh season aired in 2011.

Andy Greene’s new book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s features interviews with many crew members from the show, and casting director Allison Jones said: “As I recall, he was going to do another season and then NBC, for whatever reason, wouldn’t make a deal with him. Somebody didn’t pay him enough. It was absolutely asinine. I don’t know what else to say about that. Just asinine.”