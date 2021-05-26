Steve Coogan is taking Alan Partridge on tour with Stratagem next year.

The comedian will bring his infamous alter ego to the stage in a brand new show, heading out across the UK in spring 2022.

An official description for the show reads: “Alan will be touring the UK wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers.

“The show promises to be a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.”

Watch the trailer for Stratagem here:

The 2022 tour dates for Stratagem with Alan Partridge are as follows:

April 29 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

April 30 – Sheffield Arena

May 4 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 11 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

May 12 – AO Arena, Manchester

May 19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

May 27 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

May 28 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 31 – The O2, London

Tickets for Stratagem will be going on sale on Saturday (May 29) at 9AM and will be available here.

Alan Partridge returned to the BBC with a second season of This Time with Alan Partridge last month.

In a four-star review of the new episodes of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Sharp, funny and toe-curlingly cringeworthy in the way that only Alan can be, This Time‘s return is a comforting continuation of the Norfolk celeb’s recent revival.”