Steve Coogan has confirmed another season of This Time with Alan Partridge is on the way, due to shoot at the end of the year.

The comedian confirmed the good news to Digital Spy, while promoting Partridge’s ongoing podcast From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

“We’re in the middle of writing another series of This Time,” Coogan confirmed. “We’re shooting at the end of the year. We’re scrambling to get it together. It will be broadcast next spring, sometime.”

On what to look forward to in the new season, Steve Coogan explained: “We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

He added: “Then, after that, we’re going to do some sort of documentary series… We’ll definitely do a documentary series where Alan is on the road.”

In a five-star review of the first season of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year.”

The confirmation comes after Coogan revealed last month that he’s planning on taking Partridge out on the road for a live tour in the near future.

Last year, Alan Partridge also helped Steve Coogan escape a lengthy driving ban for speeding.

The actor, who was clocked driving his Porsche at 36mph in a 30mph zone close to his home in East Sussex, argued that his new series as Partridge could not be filmed on public transport – because Alan Partridge wouldn’t use public transport.

Crawley Magistrates concluded that Coogan would only be banned from driving for two months instead of the usual six so he could continue filming the new series.