Steve Coogan is set to play the lead detective in a new ITV drama about the murder of British teenager Stephen Lawrence.

The new three-part ITV series serves as a sequel to the network’s 1999 programme, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

DCI Clive Driscoll, to be played by Coogan, took on the case that led to two men’s conviction for the murder of Lawrence in 1993. Lawrence was attacked at a bus stop in a racially motivated attack in Eltham, South London.

At the time of the 1999 series, no one had been convicted of the murder, but Gary Dobson and David Norris were eventually jailed for the murder in 2012.

The new series will be set in 2016, and focus on Lawrence’s family’s struggle to get justice for Lawrence.

The new series will be produced by Madonna Baptiste, who said in a statement obtained by Chortle that “current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen’s case remains,” adding that the campaign for justice that the show will document “totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK.”

Director Alrick Riley added: “The case of Stephen Lawrence is a testament to the fortitude, persistence and determination of the Lawrence family.

“These films will chart the successes, disappointments and the emotional toll they endured. It’s also the story of Clive Driscoll, the lead detective, who managed to forge a friendship with the Lawrences over the years it took to achieve two convictions. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to tell their story.”

Coogan’s upcoming projects include a second series of This Time With Alan Partridge, which wrapped filming at the end of 2020, and a new Channel 4 comedy drama series called Chivalry that will explore the #MeToo era.