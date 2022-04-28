Steve Coogan on Scottish independence: “It would be a kick in the pants for little Englanders”

Steve Coogan has revealed he “may have shifted” his position on Scottish independence.

The actor, who previously signed a letter urging Scottish residents to vote ‘No’ in the 2014 independence referendum, explained how his stance has changed following Brexit.

Speaking on BBC Scotland show The Nine, Coogan said: “It’s funny because on the one hand I’m pro-European and, I mean, when Brexit happened I was thinking of moving to Scotland. That’s what I felt.”

Advertisement

He added: “I can totally understand the desire for Scottish independence. In fact, I may have shifted my position. That’s something I’m processing as a half-English, half-Irishman.

"I may have shifted my position" Steve Coogan chats to #TheNine's @mmgeissler about indyref2, *that* Angela Rayner Mail on Sunday article, and his upcoming tour as Alan Partridge. Full interview: 9pm Monday, @BBCScotland channel. pic.twitter.com/zgdSf3RKDY — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) April 25, 2022

“I don’t feel as strongly as I did…because of the change in circumstances. I would totally understand it. A part of me feels like, you know, it would be a kick in the pants for those sort of small-minded little Englanders, to be honest.”

In the open letter published by The Guardian, signed by over 200 public figures in 2014, it described “how very much we value our bonds of citizenship with you,” adding: “What unites us is much greater than what divides us.”

Earlier this month, Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, said that “work is underway” to hold a second independence referendum next year.

Advertisement

Coogan is set to play Jimmy Savile in upcoming four-part miniseries The Reckoning, scheduled to be released on BBC One later this year.

Speaking about being cast as the disgraced TV personality, Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay had written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”