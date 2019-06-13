It's the follow up to their 2017 adventure.

A new series of comedy series The Trip has begun filming, with Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan reprising their roles as fictional versions of themselves.

Earlier this year, Brydon teased the new series by posting a picture of himself alongside Coogan. He captioned it: “Lunch with a friend to discuss The Trip To Greece.”

Now, he’s posted another tweet confirming that filming had now begun, alongside a new picture of himself with Coogan which you can see below.

The show, which is co-created by Coogan, Brydon and Michael Winterbottom – who also directs the show – first sired in 2010. The first outing saw the pair complete a restaurant tour of northern England. Since then, they’ve also visited Italy and Spain for other outings of the hit show.

Earlier this year, Coogan reprised his role as Alan Partridge for a new show, This Time With Alan Partridge. In a five star review of the show, NME wrote: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Brydon will return in Gavin & Stacey after it was announced that the show will return for a one-off Christmas special this year, some nine years after it drew to a close.

In a statement, James Cordon and Ruth Jones said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

The show first aired in 2007 and followed the lives of Gavin (Mathew Horne), an office worker from Essex and Stacey (Joanna Page), an ordinary girl from South Wales, who fell in love after speaking on the phone at work every day. While focusing on their lives, the show also explored their colourful cast of friends and family – including Smithy (Corden), Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon).