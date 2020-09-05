Steve Coogan shares more details about his Alan Partridge tour

Steve Coogan has shared further details about his plans to take his much beloved character Alan Partridge out on the road.

Last month, the comedian revealed that he planned to embark on a tour as Partridge.

He said: “It’s been a while since I’ve done a live show. It’s 10 years. I miss it. I sort of do it every 10 years. So, I think in the next couple of years I’ll take a big live Alan Partridge show on the road.”

Coogan’s comic creation, who has been around since 1991, is currently entertaining fans via his Audible series From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

Speaking in a new interview, Coogan has revealed more information about his inept broadcaster’s forthcoming tour. “I wanna go out on the road and do a Ted Robbins-style, Alan helping people sort their lives out,” he told Digital Spy.

Continuing, he stressed that he will only be reprising Partridge and not any of his other characters, such as Paul and Pauline Calf, on the tour.

“It’s not ‘Steve Coogan On Tour’, it’s Alan Partridge,” he explained. “It’s his roadshow, the things he’s learned in his life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coogan confirmed another season of This Time with Alan Partridge is on the way, due to shoot at the end of the year.

“We’re in the middle of writing another series of This Time,” Coogan confirmed. “We’re shooting at the end of the year. We’re scrambling to get it together. It will be broadcast next spring, sometime.”