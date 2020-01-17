Steve Martin and Martin Short to reunite on screen for new Hulu comedy series

Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to reunite on screen for a new Hulu comedy series, according to reports.

Famed for working together on movies such as Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, longtime friends Martin and Short will star in a new series executive produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The project was announced during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

“Hulu’s success in original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent,” said Craig Erwich, senior Vice President of originals at Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

The show is said to revolve around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Set to be produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, the project is currently without a title. It will be co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), while Fogelman’s This Is Us colleague Jess Rosenthal will also executive produce alongside Short.

Martin and Short recently wrapped Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, a musical comedy tour that was turned into a Netflix special in 2018.

Created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, the 10-episode series based on Nick Hornby’s classic book will reimagine the of navel-gazing music store owner Rob Gordon from a female perspective.