NewsTV News

Steve Van Zandt wishes late ‘Sopranos’ co-star James Gandolfini a happy birthday

On what would have been the actor's 60th birthday

By Matthew Neale
James Gandolfini and Steve Van Zandt
James Gandolfini and Steve Van Zandt in 'The Sopranos'. CREDIT: HBO/Alamy

Steve Van Zandt has marked the occasion of what would have been the late actor James Gandolfini’s 60th birthday on social media.

The guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band starred alongside Gandolfini in The Sopranos as Silvio Dante. The pair remained friends until Gandolfini’s death in 2013, aged 51.

Van Zandt posted a photo to Twitter on Sunday (September 18), along with the caption: “Happy Birthday Jimmy. Miss you every day.”

Advertisement

Following Gandolfini’s death while vactioning in Italy, Van Zandt was among the countless co-stars and fans to pay tribute online.

“I have lost a brother and a best friend,” he wrote at the time. “The world has lost one of the greatest actors of all time.”

Back in June, Van Zandt recounted how Gandolfini gave cast members on The Sopranos a share of a “big” pay rise he received while on the show.

When asked about whether or not Gandolfini “gave each actor [in] The Sopranos $33,000 of his own money”, Van Zandt confirmed that he did – though not to settle a “salary dispute” as had been reported previously.

Last month (August 30) The Sopranos actor Robert LuPone died aged 76, making him the latest of several cast members – also including Paul Herman, Rae Allen, Bruce MacVittie, and Tony Sirico – to die in 2022.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement