The former pro wrestler will host a half-hour series starting in August.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is getting his own talk show described as “a unique interview-based series hosted by retired WWE legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

He’s one of the most instantly recognisable names in professional wrestling, but as of late Austin’s been busy being a bit of an all-purpose host. Whether the face of reality competition series Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge or his successful podcast The Steve Austin Show, the Texas Rattlesnake has transitioned to hosting duties pretty easily.

Now, USA Network has announced that the former wrestler will host his own talk show, Straight Up Steve Austin.

“In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America,” a description of the show on USA Network’s website reads. “In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards – just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.”

Picked up for seven episodes, guests will include NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, country singer/actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano.

Straight Up Steve Austin will premiere on August 12 on the USA Network.

