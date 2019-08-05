It's Netflix's most unlikely multiverse collision yet

The worlds of Stranger Things and Sex Education have collided in an unlikely crossover of the Netflix giants.

Sex Education stars Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood got dressed up as Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington and Robin – complete with the iconic Scoops Ahoy uniform – for Netflix’s Instagram.

Netflix’s caption promised: “Exclusive first look image of the Moordale High production of ST3, starring Connor Swindells as Joe Keery and Aimee Lou Wood as Maya Hawke. Truly iconic.”

Wood added another picture from the photo session on her Instagram, writing: “There’s a glitch in the Netflix universe.”

Meanwhile, Swindells wrote: “I have become Steve ‘The Hair’ Harrington. Only things missing? Farah Fawcett hairspray and incredible on-screen chemistry with Gaten Matarazzo. Thank you to Netflix for hearing my cries.”

The photos come after Sex Education was renewed for a second series, which will air next year. Filming began in May, with the main cast including X Files star Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa back on board. Although there is no transmission date for season two, it’s thought it’s likely to be around January, as that’s when season one began.

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers recently seemed to reveal the fate of Jim Hopper.

SPOILERS BELOW

Hopper appeared to have died in the Starcourt Mall explosion at the end of season three. But Matt Duffer implied Hopper may come back in season four having had “a reflective Luke Skywalker moment” as a homage to the Brothers’ beloved Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back.