‘Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard explains Mike’s remark to Will

The comment has gotten fans wondering about Will's sexuality

Finn Wolfhard has discussed an offhand remark his character Mike makes to Will (Noah Schnapp) in Stranger Things 3.

In the third episode of the new season, Mike snaps at his friend: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.” The comment has been picked up on by fans, who have speculated it hints at Will’s sexuality.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wolfhard explained there were “a lot of different versions of that scene.” “We tried, ‘It’s not my fault you don’t like girls yet,’” he said by way of an example.

“So, we did a bunch of different things to it, and it was up to [show creators] the Duffers. I don’t even know if it had to do with Will’s sexuality; I think Mike was just mad and listing off a genuine fact that he’s not interested. So, I guess we’ll see what it really meant, but it’s all up to the Duffers and what they want to do.”

When the actor was reminded Will also told his mum Joyce (Winona Ryder) in episode one of season 3 “I’m not gonna fall in love”, he replied: “Right! There’s definitely options. He is still suffering from PTSD, and I think a lot of that has to do with trusting people and being able to fall in love.”

Meanwhile, a phone number used in season 3 could provide a major hint about the fate of a character who appeared to meet their end in the season finale.

During one season three scene, viewers hear the phone number of Murray Bauman – an associate of police chief Hopper who is renowned for investigating conspiracy theories. If that number – +1 618-625-8313 – is called, a message plays from Bauman to Joyce.

In other news, showrunners The Duffer Brothers recently teased what fans can expect from the show’s fourth season.