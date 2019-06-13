‘Stranger Things 3’ has “the fun of season one and the horror of season two”, says Finn Wolfhard

"And we've become better actors"

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has given fans a major update of what to expect from the hit Netflix show’s upcoming third season, which premieres on July 4.

Speaking to Empire, the actor, who plays central character Mike, said that “The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect.

“Season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two and the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

Other snippets of new information have also been revealed to Empire. Billy Hargrove actor Dacre Montgomery teased that his bullying older brother character would be “pure evil,” this time around, while Will Byers will still be feeling the effects of his time in the upside down.

“Will still has the presence of the monster left, and you kind of see what happens there,” said actor Noah Schnapp. “People have asked, ‘Does Will get a break this season?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, for the first two episodes. And then no one really gets a break.”

Meanwhile, Secret Cinema has announced that their next event will take on the world of Stranger Things.

The acclaimed immersive screening experts will bring the show to life at a secret London location from November 13 – marking their first ever adaptation of a small screen series.