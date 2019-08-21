‘Stranger Things 3’ notes confirm Will Byers has “sexual identity issues”

"He only recently came to the realization that he does not fit into 1980s definition of “normal.”





The makers of Stranger Things have seemingly confirmed Will Byers’ struggle with his sexuality, after the original screen notes for Season Three were released.

As well as seeing the kids of Hawkins battling the Mind Flayer, Season Three took an emotional edge as the young friends questioned whether Will Byers was attracted to boys or girls.

During an argument at one point, Mike tells Will: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

While it’s the strongest indication that Will is struggling with his sexuality, the screen notes now shed new light on his character. According to Screen Rant, the notes for Will read: “WILL BYERS, twelve, is a sweet, sensitive kid with sexual identity issues. He only recently came to the realization that he does not fit into 1980s definition of ‘normal’.

“His innocent choices, such as his colourful clothes, prove a constant source of bullying. Like Mike, Will escapes through fantasy gaming, where he can be himself, uninhibited. He has a close relationship with his mother, Joyce. His brother, Jonathan, helps raise him in lieu of their father, who abandoned them four years ago.”

The show also saw newcomer Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) revealing her sexuality to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who was previously primed to admit that he had romantic feelings for her.

The fourth season of Stranger Things hasn’t been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, but its creators have already begun teasing what fans can expect from it if it is renewed.