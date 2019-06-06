A new ‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack for season 3 is on the way

The new season premiers on July 4

A new soundtrack to accompany the third season of Stranger Things is on the way.

‘Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series, Season 3’ will feature 15 “classic tracks” and the debut of an original cast recording. Details of the specific track titles have yet to be released.

The soundtrack will be available on July 5 in digital and CD formats; later in the month, special 12″ vinyl editions of the soundtrack will be released which will feature a bonus 7″ single. You can pre-order the soundtrack here.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven in the series has said she knows how Stranger Things ends ahead of the show’s return in July.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

While in London doing promo for her latest film, Godzilla, Brown told Digital Spy her co-star David Harbour (who plays Detective Jim Hopper) wasn’t the only one who knew what how the whole show would finish.

“Me too,” she said, having to stop herself from saying too much. “I know exactly what happens. Very scared and…. bye!”

Stranger Things season 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 4. The first full trailer shows the group of friends welcoming Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) home from summer camp, before showing glimpses of some brand new baddies. The new series has the tagline, “one summer can change everything.”