‘Stranger Things’ 5 is “as big as any of the biggest movies”, teases showrunner

Stranger Things showrunner Shawn Levy has promised that the show’s new season will feature “major cinematic storytelling”.

The Netflix show will end after its fifth upcoming seasons, and Levy has told Total Film about the heightened ambitions of the show’s finale.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” Levy said. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

The comments come after the show’s stars have all shared mixed feelings about the news that the show will end after the fifth season.

Star Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) has admitted that it “feels like it’s time” for the hit sci-fi show to end, while David Harbour (Jim Hopper) expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end. Elsewhere, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) said she is ready to move on from the show.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt said. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”