‘Stranger Things’ actor Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being hospitalised due to addiction

Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about his struggles with addiction.

The actor, recently known for playing Vecna in the fourth season of Stranger Things, shared on Twitter that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety.

“12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction,” Campbell Bower wrote. “Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health.

“I am now seven-and-a-half years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life. But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.”

He added: “For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘oh god not again’ I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Before Stranger Things, the actor was known for roles in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, The Twilight Saga and as young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

Between 2015 and 2020, he was the frontman for London-based punk rock band Counterfeit. They released their debut album, ‘Together We Are Stronger’ in March 2017.

Campbell Bower is expected to reprise his role of Vecna in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will be set entirely in Hawkins.

In a four-star review of season four, NME wrote: “While there are some gripes to be had with the penultimate season of the show, it still packs in all the terrifying thrills you’d expect, deftly blending horror and sci-fi to maximum effect while still allowing for some laughs among the bleakness.

“It’s a finely-tuned formula that’s given us yet another sublime season and, hopefully, one more to come.”