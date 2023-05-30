‘Stranger Things’ actress Grace Van Dien criticised for mocking rival streamer’s drug overdose

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has been criticised after getting into an online spat with YouTuber FaZe Rain and bringing up his recent overdose.
The row broke out after the actor joined Rain’s esports and gaming organisation, FaZe Clan, and Rain criticised the move and said it was “political” adding that her being an actor was an advantage.
His comments prompted Van Dien to hit back. “I’m sorry sir, were you in the meeting with us? Were you there? No, I’ve never fucking met you and that is not why FaZe signed me. That is definitely how I got the meeting, yes, I will give that credit. That is how I got the meeting. But, that is absolutely not why I’ve signed,” she said.
The star continued: “The things that we spoke about in the meeting are why I have. So, get fucked wrecked to everyone saying that, to Rain saying that. Like, you weren’t there, you have no idea.”
In response, he said: “Grace, I’m sorry. All I want to say is, you’re gold in Valorant. Make Stranger Things your entire personality, even though you were on only one episode.”
He went on: “You found out about Twitch through Tumblr. Not only have you not hit a trick shot, but you don’t even know what the fuck that is! When you were still playing with Barbies, I made my first million out of this industry. On top of it, you’re excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”
In her follow-up response, Grace touched upon Rain’s comments about her not knowing what a trick shot was and went one step further by bringing up his drug overdose.
She added: “I just want to put a trigger warning… so if you need to leave the live I understand. There might be some things that you don’t want to talk about right now which is totally fair but I need to talk about. He says I don’t even know what a trick shot is, you’re right, I don’t.
“I know that’s kinda what you’re known for. But I know you, Rain, as the person who almost overdosed on a live stream, and I know that you are better now and I’m really proud of you for that.”
Her comments resulted in backlash, with one user saying that her comments “felt really out of place and unnecessary”.
Another added: “This is so absolutely fucked up. Defend yourself ofc but you don’t have to do it like this. She did this shit out of pure malice. I’ll say it again fuck Grace van dien.”
Others defended her, with one user writing: “This whole hate for @GraceVanDien makes no fucking sense from the beginning. We never complain about the male artists or Athletes they sign but they hire a Female Streamer/Actress and all of sudden the hate comes out. @JakeSucky @FaZe_Rain Hate on those signings.”
Another added: “Dunno why this girl’s getting hate. Seems like FaZe Rain is going on a hissy fit taking out his personal vendetta against FaZe on random members by dragging them into the cross fire (Nickmercs and Grace Van Dien) and she’s just defending herself?”
Meanwhile, production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was recently halted due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.