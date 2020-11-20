‘Stranger Things’ adds ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ actor Robert Englund to season 4 cast

Robert Englund has joined the cast of Stranger Things for the Netflix show’s upcoming fourth season.

The popular drama will be returning for a new season hopefully sometime next year, as filming starts up again following the coronavirus shutdown.

Today (November 20), Netflix announced that a number of new actors have been added to the Stranger Things cast.

Englund, who is known for his role as Freddie Kruger in the Nightmare On Elm Street horror franchise, is one of the recurring new cast members. He will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

New regulars include The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who will take on the role of Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge) will play Argyle, Jonathan’s [Charlie Heaton] new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Joseph Quinn from Howards End is set to play Eddie Munson, an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. According to a press release, Quinn’s character is “hated by those who don’t understand him, and beloved by those who do.” He will “find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery.”

Other recurring roles will see Sherman Augustus (Into The Badlands, Westworld) play Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs) play Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land Of Blood And Honey) play Yuri, and Tom Wlaschiha (Game Of Thrones, Jack Ryan) play Dmitri.

Last month, it was revealed that Stranger Things star Maya Hawke’s brother had joined the show’s cast.

Levon Thurman Hawke was spotted on set alongside Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series, as Stranger Things resumed production on season four.

In other Stranger Things news, it was recently revealed that the new series will be set in 1986, after photos from the set showed posters of Tom Hanks’ The Man with One Red Shoe and Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf, which both debuted on home video in that year.