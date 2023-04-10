‘Stranger Things’ animated series in the works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe is in development.

On Monday (April 10), Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers revealed they were working on the untitled spin-off project (via Tudum), which is described as being in “the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons” they grew up with.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realised has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer shared in a statement.

The animated spin-off is executive produced by The Duffer Brothers under their Upside Down Pictures production company, alongside Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Eric Robles from Flying Bark Productions.

The Duffer Brothers added: “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

This is the third Stranger Things spin-off known to be in development, following a live-action project described as being “1000 per cent different” to the main series and a stage play directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Reader). The latter, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will debut later this year on London’s West End.

At Upside Down Pictures, the duo are also helping to develop a live-action TV adaptation of Death Note, an original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance, along with a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s novel The Talisman.

Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season in February last year, where they teased the possibility of more stories within the same universe.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the Duffer Brothers said.

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

Filming on the fifth season is scheduled to start this year. A release date has yet to be announced.