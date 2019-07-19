‘Stranger Things’ bosses might have given away a big secret about Season 4

Did we just find out who 'The American' is? Spoilers ahead...

The showrunners of Stranger Things might have just let slip a big secret about Season 4 of the Netflix show.

At the end of Season 3, a character referred to as ‘The American’ is captured by Russian soliders, and presumably set to be a focal point of the next season.

The end of the season also saw Police Chief Hopper presumed dead, but in a new interview, the show’s bosses Matt and Ross Duffer might have just let slip a big plot point for the next season of the show.

Talking about Hopper, Matt told Entertainment Weekly: “We always talk about Empire Strikes Back, we always wanted to give him a darker ending, we always wanted to give him a Han Solo sacrifice moment.”

“It was emotional to shoot but it was really, really quick. David never asked for music but I think we did play some emotional music when we shot David’s final look at Winona [Ryder].”

Ross added: ‘There’s a tragedy there but there’s also a little bit of “it’s okay” to Joyce. ‘There’s so much going on in his eyes and you can only script that so much.”

The writers of the show have been clearing up more fan theories and mysteries, too. Only yesterday, they finally revealed Robin’s elusive surname.