‘Stranger Things’ cast compare new season to ‘Game Of Thrones’

The cast and crew of Stranger Things have jokingly compared the forthcoming new season of the Netflix show to Game of Thrones.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer nodded to the hit HBO series due to the scale of the forthcoming fourth season, while will be released in two parts.

“We jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out,” Matt told Deadline.

“That’s one reason it’s taken so long [to produce]. It does have this sort of epic quality to it.”

He went on to explain the different locations of the show’s main characters, having separated at the end of the last season: “Joyce and the Byers family have left at the end of season three – they are in California. We’ve always wanted to have that ET-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert.

“Then we have Hopper in Russia, and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, all connected and interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

The show’s star Millie Bobby Brown recently said her storyline as Eleven is different to the other characters in tone, especially in contrast to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) who has what’s described as the “more playful side”.

Agreeing with her co-star Wolfhard that the show is constantly changing, Brown said: “I also think that just touching on what Finn said, it’s very hard to me. I’m reading the script and I see Finn and some of the other characters having such a fun time, and you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been.

“This has definitely been the hardest season I’ve ever filmed, and there have been some of the scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see for sure. I’ll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things.”