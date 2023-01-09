‘Stranger Things’ cast get huge pay rise for final season

The cast of Stranger Things are set to receive a huge pay increase for the show’s final season.

According to Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni, four separate tiers have been created by Netflix to negotiate the salaries of the 20 series regulars.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in the top tier, and are set to receive $9.5million respectively as the show’s sole adult actors in lead roles.

The second tier consists of the show’s original lead cast members in child roles: Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard, as well as Sadie Sink. They will all earn over $7million.

The older teenage actors, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery are in the third tier, and will each earn $6million for season five of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown is excluded from the tier system as she has an overall deal with Netflix which includes her Enola Holmes films and a forthcoming role in the Russo brothers’ The Electric State.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp recently came out as gay.

The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted last Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.”

Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”