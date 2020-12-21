‘Stranger Things’ cast play ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ together

The cast of Stranger Things has reunited to play a game of Dungeons & Dragons together ahead of season four.

The game has a special significance in the Netflix series, as the show opens-up with the main stars playing the game ahead of Will Byers’s (Noah Schnapp) disappearance.

Actors David Harbour (Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) have now come together online to play a holiday-themed D&D game called Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns.

Watch their full two-hour session below:

The Netflix show is due to return at some point next year following filming delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series recently confirmed a spate of new cast additions for season four, including Freddy Kreuger actor Robert Englund.

Also joining the cast are Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) Joseph Quinn (Howards End), Sherman Augustus (Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch) Nikola Djuricko (Genius) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game Of Thrones).

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke’s brother Levon Thurman Hawke has also joined the show after being spotted on set alongside Joe Keery.

It has been confirmed that season four will be set after 1986 after photos from the series’ set showed posters of Tom Hanks’ The Man with One Red Shoe and Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf, both of which debuted on home video that year.

Meanwhile, season one star Matthew Modine has discussed a potential return as villain Dr. Brenner, telling NME that he would “absolutely” reprise the role if offered by showrunners the Duffer Brothers.