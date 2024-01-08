‘Stranger Things’ cast reunite to get season five underway

The highly anticipated new instalment of Stranger Things is not far off, as it confirmed that production for the fifth and final season of the hit sci-fi horror drama series is underway.

Since the fourth season’s release in July 2022, fans have been awaiting the announcement of the final season’s development. Back in September 2023, the hit Netflix show’s producer Shaun Levy spoke to TotalFilm and teased some exciting details about the forthcoming finale.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with season four, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” shared Levy. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things five is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Advertisement

While very little is known about the plot, it is reported that the fifth season will take place entirely in the show’s main location and the home of its characters, Hawkins, Indiana.

Speaking to Collider last year, the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers revealed some details about season five, and that a lot of it will focus on Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers.

“Will’s going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season five, in his journey,” shared Matt Duffer. “We’re starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own.”

Stranger Things‘ latest season will also likely see the return of Jamie Campbell Bower as the all-encompassing villain, Vecna, who escaped the desperate capturing attempts of Nancy, Steve and Robin last season.

Speaking to NME upon the release of season four, Duffer also shared some details about the pacing of the final season. “Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” he said. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”

Last year, star Millie Bobby Brown shared that she is ready to say “Thank you, and goodbye” to the series.