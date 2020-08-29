The Stranger Things cast weren’t sure if the hit TV show would be renewed for a second season, one of its stars has said.

The show premiered on Netflix in 2016 and became one of the streaming platform’s biggest successes.

However, Natalia Dyer – who plays Nancy Wheeler in the programme – has said those involved had no idea how its audience would respond to it. “Nobody knew if it was going to get picked up again after we finished filming season one,” she told the Independent. “There was really an air of, ‘We might never see each other again’.”

Advertisement

She continued: “No one had any idea how successful the show would be. There was no preparation – there couldn’t have been, even if we’d known. It was a surprising and overwhelming shock. Then it was like, ‘OK, this is how it is now’.”

Stranger Things is now on its fourth season, on which production was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it was initially thought this season would be the show’s last, its creators the Duffer Brothers have since confirmed it will continue.

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” Ross Duffer said. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Dyer recently spoke to NME about the effects of Stranger Things’ success on her personal life, saying the attention was “very exciting” at first, “but also very intimidating”. “I’ve started to come into setting boundaries for myself and really figuring out what I can give outside of my work and what I cannot,” she said.