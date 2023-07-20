‘Stranger Things’ characters get “vintage” makeover with AI

The cast of Stranger Things have been given a “vintage” makeover through AI – check out the images below.

While advancements in artificial intelligence have become a growing concern for many (as seen in the recent Hollywood strikes), the technology has also spawned more trivial obscurities – such as Homer Simpson singing Arctic Monkeys and Seinfeld being recreated on an endless loop on Twitch.

The latest comes courtesy of Instagram user The_ai_dreams, who has reimagined the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things through a vintage western lens using AI.

As shown in the pictures below, the images replicate Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and more.

The strangest creation is the AI depiction of a Demogorgon, which has the creature’s alien head plastered on a man’s body.

Production on the show’s final season has been paused due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors’ strike. You can check out other affected shows here.

A stage play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is set to debut on London’s West End in November. The play serves as a prequel story, which will feature a young Jim Hopper and depict the arrival of Henry Creel into Hawkins, who later becomes Vecna.

In an announcement trailer for the play, it was teased that it will contain connections to the show’s final season. “The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next,” reads a line in the trailer.