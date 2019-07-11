‘Stranger Things’ creators reveal what fans can expect from season four

Exciting

The creators of Stranger Things have said that the show’s fourth season could head outside of Hawkins for the first time.

The acclaimed Netflix drama returned for its third offering last week, with critics hailing it as the best season yet. But as the sci-fi show continues to smash streaming records and generate wild fan theories, talk has inevitably turned to what’s next.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Duffer explained how season 4 is “going to open up a little bit”.

Specifically, he claims that season four will be defined by “plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins”.

Ross Duffer added: “We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner, so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction.

“We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four.”

He added: “We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season.

“But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

