‘Stranger Things’ creators say final season is like “season one on steroids”

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased what to expect from the show’s final season.

Ahead of filming on the fifth season in January, the Duffer Brothers detailed how the final episodes share some similarities with the first season – now the whole gang is back in Hawkins.

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids,” Matt Duffer told the Guardian. “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one.

“And yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt and Ross explained how they had been rewatching shows from the past 30 years for tips on “how to land the plane safely”.

“Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there’s an 80 per cent failure rate, I’d say,” Matt said. “But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody.

“We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range and I’m sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we’re not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right and we’re going to go for it!”

Production on the fifth season was delayed by the Hollywood strikes, which concluded in November. The final season is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Last month, a stage play based on the series debuted at London’s Phoenix Theatre titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play serves as a prequel to the Netflix series and follows young versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado and Henry Creel.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry. You can find information on how to get tickets here.