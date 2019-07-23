‘Stranger Things’ star Dacre Montgomery details difficult acting journey in inspiring post

“When I had a dream, I was told it wasn’t achievable”

Dacre Montgomery, who shot to fame playing the notorious villain Billy Hargrove in the latest season of Stranger Things, has shared an emotional yet inspiring story about his difficult road to stardom.

On Monday (July 22), the breakout Aussie star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself as a child, along with a lengthy post about the struggles he’d faced while trying to pursue his acting dreams. Montgomery revealed that he had a “tough time in school” and “suffered from anxiety from a young age”.

“When I was a kid, I was lost. I had a really tough time in school. I was a big kid who loved drama,” he wrote. “I never got passing grades, I wasn’t popular or a gifted sports player. Girls were never interested in me. I suffered from anxiety from a young age. I was distracted and I wasn’t focused.”

But despite the challenges, the actor decided to persevere. “I had a dream, I was lucky – I knew what I wanted to do. And every night I went home and I focused on that. I visualised a future where my dreams became a reality,” he added.

Montgomery then went on to list his numerous shortcomings over the years, from failing his high school drama exams to getting kicked out of drama school to getting fired from his job at 18. At one point, the actor said he was even told to lose weight.

“When I had a dream, I was told it wasn’t achievable. Well, you know what… I lost weight, I went to drama school and I never stopped wanting it, I never stopped being curious. I never let the failures get me down. Because I believed in myself and I never let anyone tell me otherwise,” the 24-year-old continued.

Montgomery concluded his message with heartfelt advice to those who are striving to achieve their goals by urging them to “not be afraid to fail”. “You can do anything you set your mind to. So, go out there and get it!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the producers of Stranger Things have hinted at a possible fourth season, with rumours that filming will begin sometime later this autumn. However, it’s not yet confirmed if Montgomery will reprise his role as Billy after – spoilers – his character sacrificed himself to save Hawkins in the show’s season three finale.

