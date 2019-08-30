‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour almost lost out on role of Hopper to some famous faces

We can't imagine anyone else...

It’s been revealed that Stranger Things‘ David Harbour almost lost out on the role of police chief Jim Hopper to some other high-profile actors.

Harbour, who recently portrayed Hellboy, played the role of Jim Hopper in the first three seasons of the Netflix show.

But a TV bible – created by Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers as they pitched the Netflix show – reveals that Harbour wasn’t the first in consideration for Hopper.

Instead, it reveals that the role was originally intended for the likes of Sam Rockwell and Ewan McGregor.

Having pitched the show as being one season only, the Duffer Brothers argued they could secure an A-list name to play both chief Hopper and Joyce Byers, who was portrayed by Winona Ryder.

“For example, Ewan McGregor, Sam Rockwell for Hopper [and] Naomi Watts or Marisa Tomei for Joyce,” they wrote.

Despite taking a starring role in all three seasons, Hopper’s fate in Season Four looks more uncertain.