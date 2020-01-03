‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour offers his own theory on Jim Hopper’s fate

Stranger Things star David Harbour has offered his own take on whether his character, Jim Hopper, will still be alive in future seasons of the show.

The hit Netflix sci-fi series closed its third season back in July with Hopper seemingly killed off during a climatic scene at the Starcourt Mall.

However, there remains speculation that Harbour’s character may return in some form in season four — which is due sometime this year — despite the actor suggesting last month that the nature of Hopper’s character arc meant that “in a sense, that character needed to die”.

Speaking in a new interview with The LA Times, Harbour clarified that he doesn’t want Hopper to be killed off Stranger Things — offering his own interpretation on how things could pan out for the character if he survives or indeed appears in season four.

“One way it could be viewed is [Hopper] has to die to make it up to [his daughter] Sara and see her in the afterlife,” Harbour reasoned.

“The other view is that because of this newfound relationship with Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown], he needs to shed his skin, make a sacrifice that allows his character to re-emerge. He was finally able to really take a bullet for a child, which he had never been able to do because Sara died of cancer. I think there’s a perfection to it.”

Harbour added: “Now whether or not there’s some sort of second-act resurrection would be very interesting to me, clearly, for obvious reasons.

“The fact that I desperately love the show and desperately love the character… but that remains to be seen. He would certainly have to emerge a different individual.”

