Stranger Things’ Duffer brothers making new live acton adaptation of ‘Death Note’

Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer bothers are making a new live action adaptation of Death Note for Netflix.

Netflix previously released a live-action Death Note movie in 2017, directed by Adam Wingard and starring Nat Wolff.

Now, Netflix have announced that the Duffer brothers will make a new live adaptation of the Manga story.

Advertisement

While details of the project are sparse as yet, it will be a live-action television adaptation of the manga and anime classic.

An all-new live-action television adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

The brothers recently announced a new production company called Upside Down Pictures, which will create more film and television projects for Netflix.

Some of those unveiled include a new original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount TV.

There are also plans for a new stage adaptation set in the Stranger Things universe and a live-action Stranger Things spin-off based on an original idea by the brothers.

An original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

A series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman to be created by Curtis Gwinn. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

Advertisement

A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by prolific and multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), and Netflix. Daldry will also direct. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

A live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

According to the Duffer Brothers, their new company will seek to create the kind of stories that inspired them growing up – “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism”.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the brothers recently teased plans for the Stranger Things spin-off. “I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it’s another number,” they said. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

They added: “The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”